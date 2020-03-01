Alexa Grasso: Modern Warrior

For the first fight everything went by in quick motion. I woke up and the bell rang. There I was for the first time in a cage (my previous fights were in a boxing ring).

I remember the second Grand Prix fight well. That peculiar taste that you feel when you breathe when your nose bleeds is a UNIQUE experience and it was also the first time it happened to me. I turned quickly to my corner and only the eyes of my 3 coaches were clearly visible between the mesh frames.

Going out with victory after 3 intense rounds is wonderful. I put myself to the test for the first time letting the adrenaline do its job and I only had in my head: DO NOT STOP, GUNS.

In the end I cried, and I don't know why. Maybe because of the pain of ALL my face, maybe because I was living something completely new, maybe because I'm a woman.

I saw myself in the mirror the next day and there was no cream, makeup, huge glasses or a cap that made me look normal.

-Are you willing?