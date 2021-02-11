Alexa Grasso Is Embracing the Spotlight

“Well, being here in the UFC is honestly kind of tough,” Grasso said, laughing. “It’s the biggest platform for MMA athletes. But I think that the key to success is to never give up. At some point you’re always going to be on the floor, but you have to get back up and keep trying and keep fighting and do your best.”

Grasso also wants to assert her dominance and prove she belongs in a new weight class; one which she feels more at home in with each fight.

“I think that my body is stronger than the first time,” Grasso said with an air of confidence about her that could hold its own against Barber’s own self-assured personality. “I feel more adapted, and it’s going well. I like this new division a lot.”

With more confidence in her ability to make weight, and with more energy to spend on all the little details during her fight camps, there’s one less colossal hurdle standing in her path to victory.