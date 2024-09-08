Alexa Grasso | Hard Work, Not Magic

Not that she’s complaining. She handles those obligations the way she handles seemingly everything, including our interview: humbly, gracefully and with a giant smile. And this time, the payoff for all that extra work has the potential to be enormous.

“I think that the experience is going to be huge. I've been there. I went to watch a show [at Sphere Las Vegas] and it's amazing. And it's like, “oh!” Breathtaking. And now knowing there will be MMA fights in there with that experience and images…it's huge. It gives me chills; it’s amazing. It’s going to be part of the history forever. These images, these videos, these photoshoots…those are beautiful things, and I just can't wait. I just can't wait to be there.”

The audience in the venue and even the pay-per-view audience at home will be enjoying a spectacle truly like none ever produced, but Grasso will have to enjoy a replay of it later. Despite the theatrics and multisensory experience going on all around, there will be actual fistfights at the center of it. So, her lone focus will be winning her trilogy bout with Valentina Shevchenko.

Since their first meeting in March of 2023—a stunning rear naked choke victory that secured the belt for Grasso—the two women have continuously occupied each other’s psyche. The rematch at last year ended in a split draw that both fighters were certain they had won. They then spent months coaching opposite one another on TUF, and have dedicated yet a third camp in preparation for September 14 in the midst of pre-production for Noche UFC. It’s hard to imagine two fighters that have faced off more times for promos and photo ops than these two. And despite all this, Grasso maintains she hasn’t felt the phenomenon of familiarity breeding contempt.