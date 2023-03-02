Alexa Grasso Is Fueled By Her Supporters

The No. 6 flyweight contender challenges the best fighter the women’s flyweight division has ever seen in Valentina Shevchenko, who’s claimed seven title defenses after winning the vacant belt against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2018.

Since moving up from the strawweight division in 2020, Grasso’s hit a stride, winning all four of her flyweight contests, including an impressive performance over Viviane Araujo in her first UFC main event last October.

“I feel so good right now,” Grasso said. “When I started my career, I was so young, and I was super thin. Every fight camp, you are stronger and stronger and lifting more weight, so I think it was necessary and I found myself in the best shape of my life [at flyweight].

How To Watch UFC 285 In Your Country

“Having my first main event was huge. I thought that I upgraded myself on a lot of levels: my mind, my game, my conditioning and my experience, also.

“My last fight against Araujo was the one I felt myself as a better athlete in all aspects. I was able to compete against a jiu-jitsu black belt, which was great. My jiu jitsu is [now] a lot better.”