Alexa Grasso Feels Like Magic

Panic time? Not for Grasso, who used the time to re-evaluate her place in the sport, stay sharp, and get back to her roots. On Saturday, she faces Ji Yeon Kim.

At flyweight.

“When I started my career, I was a flyweight,” she said. “But when we chose to fight in Invicta and the UFC, we took the hard decision to drop to 115. I had knockouts when I was a flyweight, so I feel a lot different. I feel much healthier and my mood is a lot better. I feel stronger and I''m still fast like a strawweight, but with harder punches.”

In other words, the Alexa Grasso we saw earlier in her career is back. She’s shown flashes of that fighter during her six-fight UFC run, but now she wants that version of herself on consistent display.

“I feel so happy right now because this camp I had no injuries,” Grasso said. “I'm a very, very disciplined athlete, and before it was very tough to keep the focus on my camps and making weight, and I think that was the main reason that I was getting hurt all the time. Now, I feel so much happier, so much healthier, and of course I have to make weight and I know at some point you have to suffer in that aspect, but this camp was amazing. I’m focusing on performing.”

When she’s on, the 27-year-old Grasso is a special fighter. It’s why there was so much hype around her to begin with. She knows being the fighter with all eyes on her isn’t easy, but she accepts it as part of the gig while promising that people will really be talking once she makes her UFC flyweight debut this weekend.