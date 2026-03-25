Alexa Grasso | Every Single Detail

You believe her when she says she’s happy. Her mood is bright, and her vibes are clearly high. But one shouldn’t mistake her happiness for satisfaction.

The first female Mexican champion wore that title proudly throughout 2023 and into 2024 when the fighter she took it from—future Hall of Famer Valentina Shevchenko—finally won it back in their epic trilogy. It was a career arc most MMA athletes will never experience, but Grasso isn’t done, and she wants that experience again.

“I learned a lot from my past mistakes. And I swear to God, I've been working so, so hard to be a contender again, to have the opportunity to face Valentina one more time. She’s The GOAT. She's the champion. She has so done so much for this division. And I think I'm one of the toughest ones to ever face her.”