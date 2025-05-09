Alexa Grasso Embracing Every Opportunity

Not to mention, this is the first time in two years that Grasso is fighting three rounds instead of five rounds.

“After fighting five rounds now, three rounds feels so much different,” Grasso said. “So much lighter. It feels good. It's a different kind of emotion.”

When you spend over an hour of fight time in the Octagon with someone, you learn a lot about yourself, and your skill set. And even though, the fight didn’t go her way last time there were still a lot of takeaways for Grasso, who was the first Mexican woman to win a UFC title.

“I trained so much, I learned so much,” Grasso said. “I evolved so much. I think it was a great experience for me. I feel like a different athlete. The mindset is that you can always be better. You can keep learning, you can be faster, it never stops, so it's really cool.”