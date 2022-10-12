Alexa Grasso's Beautiful Journey To The Top

Alexa Grasso of Mexico battles Maycee Barber in their flyweight fight during the UFC 258 event at UFC APEX on February 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“It’s not that I don’t care about others’ opinions, but I truly understand that it’s important to believe in myself and achieve my own goals first before the expectations of others,” continued the 29-year-old, who relocated to the 125-pound weight class in early 2020 and has since put together three consecutive victories to climb to No. 5 in the rankings. “Of course, that took a lot of stress out of things for me, and I’m enjoying the journey a lot more.

“I’m having a lot of fun and it’s showing — three wins in a row!"

Not only have those three victories elevated Grasso to the point she’s at now — a Top 5 ranking and headlining this weekend’s fight card opposite Araujo — but it has also brought those old expectations and projections of what she might be capable of achieving back to the fore.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araújo

Her victory over Ji Yeon Kim in her division debut reminded everyone of what Grasso was capable of when she was dialed in and fighting with confidence. Her triumph over Maycee Barber illustrated that her technical striking, movement, and defensive awareness made her an intriguing new addition to the division and sparked the initial conversations about whether she was back to being a potential contender.

And her first-round submission win over Joanne Wood at the end of March made it clear that Grasso was, in fact, a legitimate threat in the flyweight division.

It was never a question of talent with Grasso, but whether or not she would be able to put everything together, and now it’s clear that she has.

“I think it’s like anything: when you have a lot more experience, you feel a lot more comfortable,” said Grasso, who has done a great deal of work in terms of mental preparation in addition to continuing to sharpen her skills as a fighter. “Anxiety, nerves — you’re able to control all those things better, which I think is happening for me, and it feels amazing