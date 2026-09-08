Alexa Grasso | Back at Noche UFC, Back on the Hunt for Gold

Noche UFC is always going to hold a special place for Alexa Grasso, and not just because she headlined the inaugural event and will take part for a third time this weekend when she faces off with Manon Fiorot in a critical flyweight clash on the main card of Saturday’s event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
“Honestly, I’m super-proud that they continued to do Noche UFC because it means a lot to me to have a celebration for my country, for us athletes,” explained Grasso. “A long time ago, it was, ‘Ah, Mexican fighters; there are one, two,’ but now we have a lot —a lot of titles, a lot of amazing athletes.”
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While Grasso frames it as “a long time ago,” that measure really comes down to perspective, as it was only a dozen years ago that the UFC ventured to Mexico City for the first time, with a pay-per-view event built around American athletes of Mexican heritage backed by a couple tenured local talents and bolstered by the cast from the first season of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America.
This weekend, the UFC hosts its fourth Noche UFC, with Grasso and fellow former champion Brandon Moreno competing on the main card, which was originally scheduled to be headlined by former interim featherweight champ Yair Rodriguez, who won the TUF: Latin America featherweight competition at UFC 180 back in November 2014 and has been a prominent figure in the division ever since.
More than half of the matchups hitting the Octagon this weekend feature Mexican athletes, and Mexico currently has the fifth-most athletes of any nation on the UFC roster, with 20.
Exposure and investment have turned Mexico into a hotbed for emerging talent and a hub for training and development in the Latin American nations, which is why Grasso harbors the same dream for the annual September event every year.
“The goal is still the same: I would love to have Noche at my country,” said the former champion, who lobbied for the event to be held in her hometown of Guadalajara.
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“I always take my job with a lot of responsibility because I like to do things right. Of course, my journey’s not perfect, but I tried to show the best to everyone of how I did it. I hope it works, but everyone can do their own name and their own things in the sport, so I’m happy to be part of this; super-super-happy to be part of that.”
At the outset of this year, Grasso’s journey was headed in an unfamiliar direction.
After battling Valentina Shevchenko to a much-debated draw in the main event of the initial Noche UFC event in Las Vegas, she dropped the belt to “Bullet” in the co-main event of UFC 306 at Sphere a year later and then followed it up with a second-straight defeat at the hands of Natalia Silva eight months later in Montreal.
Heading into her second meeting with Shevchenko, Grasso had only lost three times in her entire 19-fight career, and as she ventured to Seattle in March for a rematch with Maycee Barber, she did so having gone three consecutive appearances without a victory. Her championship win was definitely not a fluke, but the way things had played out since left many wondering if her rise to the top of the division was one of those instances where a competitor who might otherwise not ascend to the throne made the absolute most of their one opportunity, shifting the way they were perceived for a period of time.
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But just past the midway point of the opening round, the 33-year-old former champion showed that she’s very much still a legitimate threat in the 125-pound weight class as she finished Barber with one of the nastiest “club and sub” combos in recent memory.
“Oh, it’s amazing —I’m super-proud of the work I did with my team,” Grasso said. “I don’t like to look and stay there in the past,” added Grasso. “I always look forward and to have a better performance for the next one.”
While it’s hard to envision her having a better performance than she did in Seattle, don’t rule anything out now that the former champion is back to full health.
During her post-fight interview following her destruction of Barber, Grasso told Daniel Cormier she was grateful to be healthy and that she’s a different fighter when she’s not battling injuries.
What comes next is a clash with Fiorot that became increasingly important over the weekend, as it was announced that Shevchenko was relinquishing the flyweight title due to injury, with Silva and Chinese contender Wang Cong booked to battle for the vacant belt at UFC 332 early next month in Salt Lake City, Utah.
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Never one to dive too deep into her thoughts on her impending opponent or others in the division, Grasso simply praised Fiorot’s skills when asked about her French adversary, noting that she loves to compete against tough opponents and “The Beast” definitely fits the bill.
Like Grasso, the 36-year-old Fiorot also has history with Shevchenko, battling her to the scorecards, but coming out on the wrong side of things at UFC 315 in Montreal the same night Grasso lost to Silva. And just like the women she’ll share the Octagon with this weekend, the standout from Nice rebounded from her loss in la belle province in spectacular fashion, rolling into Vancouver five months later and blowing through Jasmine Jasudavicius in 74 seconds.
Now, the pair face off in the Arizona desert in the first of two pivotal divisional contests taking place on either side of the UFC 332 title fight, with Grasso focused on securing a crucial victory and taking another step towards reclaiming the UFC women’s flyweight title.
“That’s the goal, always,” she said. “We always fight for that; we always have this goal in our minds.
“I’m super-committed, I trained very hard, and I’m super-excited to be showing what I’ve been training for.”