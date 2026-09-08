Alexa Grasso | Back at Noche UFC, Back on the Hunt for Gold

More than half of the matchups hitting the Octagon this weekend feature Mexican athletes, and Mexico currently has the fifth-most athletes of any nation on the UFC roster, with 20.

Exposure and investment have turned Mexico into a hotbed for emerging talent and a hub for training and development in the Latin American nations, which is why Grasso harbors the same dream for the annual September event every year.

“The goal is still the same: I would love to have Noche at my country,” said the former champion, who lobbied for the event to be held in her hometown of Guadalajara.

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“I always take my job with a lot of responsibility because I like to do things right. Of course, my journey’s not perfect, but I tried to show the best to everyone of how I did it. I hope it works, but everyone can do their own name and their own things in the sport, so I’m happy to be part of this; super-super-happy to be part of that.”

At the outset of this year, Grasso’s journey was headed in an unfamiliar direction.

After battling Valentina Shevchenko to a much-debated draw in the main event of the initial Noche UFC event in Las Vegas, she dropped the belt to “Bullet” in the co-main event of UFC 306 at Sphere a year later and then followed it up with a second-straight defeat at the hands of Natalia Silva eight months later in Montreal.