Alex Volkanovski Defends Title Against Max Holloway On Fight Island

Kamaru Usman's second welterweight title defense headlines the card as he welcomes Brazilian Gilbert Burns, who is fresh off his decisive victory over Tyron Woodley last month. Burns is riding a 6-fight winning streak and is undefeated in five welterweight bouts.

The vacant bantamweight title is also up for grabs, and Russian Petr Yan and featherweight legend Jose Aldo are the men tabbed to compete for the belt. Yan is coming off a knockout win over Urijah Faber at UFC 245.

Elsewhere on the card, former strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas square-off in a rematch of their UFC 237 title bout in Brazil. The matchup could determine the next woman to challenge Weili Zhang's reign over the strawweight division.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more on the event and other announcements, and click here for more information about UFC 251.