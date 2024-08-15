Alex Reyes Is Finally Having Fun

You don’t see that loyalty too often in any walk of life, so it’s always a pleasant surprise when it shows up. And though Green fell short of victory that night against Paddy Pimblett, Reyes has taken note of his friend’s journey in the MMA world, and how one loss – or several – won’t be a death sentence if you keep grinding.

“It's been great being around him, his energy, his mindset,” said Reyes of Green. “Then us being friends since 2013 and being training partners back then, we had a good vibe, a good connection, keeping things fun, light, and really enjoying it. At the end of the day in life, when you're doing things and things are tough and hard, it's about doing it with people that you choose to do it with that make your day pleasant. And we're in there grinding together, pushing each other, and he's really pushed me and helped me a lot mentally. I'm grateful for that. And it's fun. I've taken a lot from training with him and understanding some of his outlook and perspective on fighting. It's definitely helped me.”

I mention to Reyes that he’s been tossing out the “F” word pretty liberally. He laughs.

“Did I cuss?”