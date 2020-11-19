Alex Perez's Shot At Glory

“It was out of nowhere,” said Perez of the phone call letting him know that he was going to be fighting for the UFC flyweight title in the main event of UFC 255. “My manager called me in the middle of the night and let me know and I couldn't even go back to sleep. I was up and staring at the ceiling all night, like, 'Man, everything I've worked for, for the last ten years, is coming down to November.’”

Now it’s down to a couple days before he steps into the Octagon to face champion Deiveson Figueiredo this Saturday in Las Vegas. That’s a lot to deal with, knowing that your life’s work for a decade comes down to one fight of 25 minutes or less. But Perez isn’t feeling the heat ahead of this weekend’s bout.

“It's not pressure; it's just realizing that you're that much closer to your goal,” he said. “It's not like I'm putting that much pressure on myself like, I've gotta win, I've gotta win. We could fight ten times and you never know how many times he's gonna win or I'm gonna win. But as long as I'm doing everything right outside when I'm training, it's still 50/50, but I believe I can win and I'm not putting that much pressure on myself. I'm 28 years old. If it's not now, it will be sometime in the future.”

But why not now for the pride of Lemoore, California, who is the first graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series to fight for a world title. And since earning a UFC contract with a first-round submission of Kevin Gray in August 2017, Perez has steadily fought his way into the rankings and up the ladder, compiling a 6-1 record with the only loss coming in 2018 to Joseph Benavidez.