Alex Perez Is Never Scared Of Hard Work

“The biggest thing I've learned is this,” said the flyweight contender, who faces Manel Kape this Saturday in San Antonio. “Just control what you can control, and I'm doing that. The fight's going to play out the way the fight's going to play out. You make one mistake and that can be it in the fight, so I'm just doing what I can.”

Perez is talking about the back-to-back losses to Deiveson Figueiredo and Alexandre Pantoja that have taken up the last 28 months of his career. I’m talking not just about the defeats, but the injuries, the opponent withdrawals and all those fun little sidebars that have limited him to those two fights since the tail-end of 2020.

“Sometimes I’ve got to tell myself I'm not as young as I used to be and I can't train as crazy as I used to,” laughs the ancient 31-year-old. “I'm a war horse and I think that's what gets me in trouble sometimes, where I'll be dead tired and instead of taking a break, I go out there and make this workout happen. That's usually how I get injured just because I don't want to take that night off.”