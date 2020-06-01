Alex Perez Isn't Wasting Time

“It's just another day,” he said when asked about any celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the beginning of his MMA journey. “It reminds me of how old I am.”

Perez is then reminded that he is still only 28 years old.

He laughs, and while the chronological age is young, inside, Perez is an old soul, one who embraces the idea that the best talking is done by his performances, and that to really talk loud, it takes hard work. So when the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, he continued to train, no matter how he had to get that work in.

“I don't get paid to sit on the couch,” he said. “I knew eventually the UFC was gonna be the first one to start fights, so you've always got to be in shape to take a fight. Although training's not the same, there are things you can do on your own, whether it's running, hitting pads, things like that. Everybody knows somebody around, so I just kept training.”