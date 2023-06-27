Alex Perez Hopes To Inspire More Wrestlers | UFC Fight Pass

The last time Perez competed at UFC 277 in July of last year, Bravo-Young had yet to start his senior season and the talks of an MMA transition post-wrestling were murmurs, yet to see the volume they’re at today. Fans were excited to see the way RBY capitalized on his final year of eligibility. One fan in particular was Perez.

Perez, a lifelong wrestler and wrestling fan, spent a portion of his injury rehab watching the collegiate season and being one of the previously mentioned fans speculating about the MMA potential of Bravo-Young.

“I’m excited,” Perez said. “I’m a huge wrestling fan and he’s one of the guys I kind of look up to on the wrestling mat. I see what he does and I’m excited.”