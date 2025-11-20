Alex Perez | Grateful For The Ride

“He has beat some of the guys that I usually help out, like Ode and some of these other guys, so I'm excited for the challenge,” Perez said. “There's only been one guy to figure him out in the UFC and that was Manel. Me and Manel now have a totally different game, so I'm excited to solve this puzzle. He's a grappler, I'm a grappler, so usually that means it is going to be a stand-up fight, but we'll see what happens. I'm excited to test my wrestling against his wrestling as well.”

In speaking with Perez this week ahead of the fight, you can feel the eagerness surrounding him ahead of getting back to doing what he loves. Numerous times throughout his interview with UFC.com on Tuesday, the flyweight mentioned how excited he was to get back in the Octagon. And most of all, he is looking forward to showing the work that he has been putting in behind the scenes over the past year and a half.

Saturday marks his 35th professional fight, and when asked how much he takes the time to look back on his career, Perez said he looks back all the time. Often, it’s because his son asks him about a poster that is hanging up or when he sees Dad on TV. It’s a special moment that Perez doesn’t take for granted.

It has been a rocky road for Perez throughout the past couple of years, but now that he is healthy once again, he has his sights set on gold. Back in 2024, Perez had competed three times before his injury, and with a win on Saturday night, he wants to get back to his active ways, with a run at the title in the not-too-distant future.