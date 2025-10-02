Alex Pereira’s New UFC Unrivaled Fight Shorts

The UFC Unrivaled by VENUM collection continues its tradition of blending performance with storytelling, and this time it’s Alex “Poatan” Pereira who takes center stage.
Known for his fearless identity and fighting spirit, Pereira’s new custom fight shorts are another bold expression of his heritage and individuality.
Crafted in close collaboration with Pereira himself, these shorts are the exact model worn inside the Octagon. What sets this second edition fight short apart is the story woven into its design. Building on his original bestselling custom shorts, Pereira drew inspiration once again from his Brazilian Pataxó heritage – a proud nod to his roots. Layered on top of the design is a daring new twist: a striking leopard print motif, symbolizing power and fearlessness. The bold colors and patterns make these shorts impossible to ignore, much like Pereira himself.
Whether you’re training hard, gearing up for fight night, or simply collecting a piece of UFC history, these limited-edition shorts capture the essence of precision, pride, and unshakable confidence. Don’t miss your chance to own them, available now at UFC Store!