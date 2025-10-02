Alex Pereira’s New UFC Unrivaled Fight Shorts

Crafted in close collaboration with Pereira himself, these shorts are the exact model worn inside the Octagon. What sets this second edition fight short apart is the story woven into its design. Building on his original bestselling custom shorts, Pereira drew inspiration once again from his Brazilian Pataxó heritage – a proud nod to his roots. Layered on top of the design is a daring new twist: a striking leopard print motif, symbolizing power and fearlessness. The bold colors and patterns make these shorts impossible to ignore, much like Pereira himself.