Alex Pereira's Case For G.O.A.T Status | UFC Freedom 250

That’s one the biggest questions on the table heading into UFC Freedom 250 this weekend. Rather than wait and try and break it down after the fights should he win, we figured getting out ahead of it made a lot more sense.

Let’s get into it.

THE CANDIDATES

Everyone’s mileage on who deserves to be included in the “Greatest of All Time” (G.O.A.T.) discussion is going to vary, but the following competitors feel like the rightful names that need to be mentioned when completing an exercise like this:

HISTORY OF 2-DIVISION CHAMPS: Part 1 | Part 2

Anderson Silva: The former middleweight champion was the hands-down leader in this category for quite some time after setting the UFC record for most consecutive wins and most consecutive successful title defenses. Late-career struggles didn’t diminish his standing as much as others matching or exceeding his impressive accomplishments shifted the conversation.

Georges St-Pierre: The longtime ruler of the welterweight division returned after a five-year layoff to claim the middleweight title with a dramatic submission win over Michael Bisping and then retired again, exiting on a 13-fight winning streak and having avenged each of his two career losses. A pristine track record helps his case too.