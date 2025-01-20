Alex Pereira “Very Excited” For Ankalaev Matchup At UFC 313

In attendance for UFC 311 in Inglewood, “Poatan” took some time to briefly comment on the bout announcement with UFC.com.
“I said I wanted a longer break to rest, but I went back to training and felt I was doing very well", he said. “Then I called my manager and told him I wanted to fight. And of course it would be Ankalaev".
After claiming the belt on November 2023 by beating Jiri Prochazka, Pereira defended it three times over the last year, knocking out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Prochazka once again at UFC 303 and lastly beating Khalil Rountree Jr. in his most competitive match of the season at UFC 307.
Meanwhile, Ankalaev, who had his first crack at the title back in 2022, when he ended up in a split draw against former champion Jan Blachowicz, cemented himself as the number one contender with consecutive wins over Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakic. Then the trash talk between the two started on social media.
“He posted something like ‘You're an employee, so you have to obey', but I am the one who asked for this fight, I want this fight and I like this matchup", said Pereira. “I have to fight this guy. It's something I've asked for before, but he didn't accept. Now he found his courage, so let's do it. I'm very excited for this fight".
Despite any animosity, the Brazilian stays focused on the task ahead. He respects his opponents credentials and guarantees he's ready to prove he's become a well-rounded MMA fighter when facing a Sambo master - whether or not Ankalaev decides to use his grappling skills in this fight.
“I'm developing my MMA game all around, I want to show it and I think he's a guy who will allow me to do so", said Poatan. “He says he will stand and strike with me and maybe he will, but maybe he won't. I am ready for everything".
“It's a challenge like any other", he continued. “He's a tough opponent, but I don't see anything different from the other guys I fought".