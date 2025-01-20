Alex Pereira “Very Excited” For Ankalaev Matchup At UFC 313

After claiming the belt on November 2023 by beating Jiri Prochazka, Pereira defended it three times over the last year, knocking out Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, Prochazka once again at UFC 303 and lastly beating Khalil Rountree Jr. in his most competitive match of the season at UFC 307.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev, who had his first crack at the title back in 2022, when he ended up in a split draw against former champion Jan Blachowicz, cemented himself as the number one contender with consecutive wins over Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakic. Then the trash talk between the two started on social media.