Alex Pereira: The UFC's Go-To Guy Is Creating A 'Great Legacy'

Embedded
To say that Alex Pereira has been on the fast track is something of an understatement.
In a little more than two-and-a-half years in the UFC, Pereira has amassed more achievements than most fighters could ever dream of.
UFC 303 Full Fight Card Preview
From his Octagon debut at UFC 268, he's fought eight times, with seven of those coming on UFC pay-per-views, and he headlined four of them. And, to put two cherries on top of the cake, he's captured championships in two different weight classes.
So, when the call came to ask him to step up on two weeks' notice to headline UFC 303 during UFC International Fight Week, "Poatan" didn't hesitate.
"It's another big opportunity, a big responsibility. This has happened to me a few times. So I'm okay with everything," he said, in his trademark, matter-of-fact style.
How To Watch And Stream UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2
The reason why the UFC turned to Pereira could well have stemmed from the last two times he fought. At UFC 295 in New York City, Pereira and Jiri Prochazka were bumped up to the main event spot after the originally planned headliner between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic was ruled out. Then, at UFC 300, Pereira got the call to top the card against Jamahal Hill after a number of potential main event matchups didn't come to fruition.
On both occasions, Pereira stepped into the main event spotlight and delivered. Against Prochazka at UFC 295, he stopped his foe to capture the light heavyweight title, then, at UFC 300, he knocked out former titleholder Hill in highlight-reel fashion on a huge night at T-Mobile Arena.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
It's those two appearances, and performances, that Pereira thinks convinced the UFC brass to call his number again to headline the card this weekend after the planned matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler fell by the wayside.
"This has happened a few times, so they saw that it worked, you know?" said Pereira.
"Whenever I walk out in the arena, the people go crazy and people are screaming. So, it’s a big event. One fight (McGregor vs. Chandler) didn’t work out, so we’re continuing on with the big event."
That big event will see Pereira and Prochazka resume their rivalry in a light heavyweight title rematch at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. The lead-up to the fight is less than optimal for Pereira, as he rushes back to action after recovering from two broken toes sustained in his last fight. But, despite the quicker-than-expected turnaround, the champ says he's ready to go.
"I had two broken pinky toes, one on each foot," he explained.
"And I usually take about two weeks off after each fight. I usually go to Brazil. So I did both of those.
How To Watch This Season Of The Ultimate Fighter
"There's a little bit more of a recovery because of my broken toes. But you know, I've had a bunch of trips to do a bunch of commitments, and we did everything we needed to do."
The fight also reignites the rivalry between Pereira and Prochazka, who both know what it's like to capture light heavyweight gold, though their fighting styles are very different. That's not where their differences end, either, as Pereira revealed that he has an issue with some of his rival’s recent comments about their first meeting at Madison Square Garden.
"After that fight, he started saying a few things afterwards," Pereira explained.
"At first, he said the ref stopped the fight at the right time. And then he said he didn't. So you know, I said whenever he wants to do it again (we can do it again)."
Power Slap 8 Is Going Down Friday In Las Vegas! Join Us!
The well-used adage says that no two fights are the same, and Pereira said that, even though it went his way, whatever happened in the first meeting won't be a factor in the rematch, because he'll step into the Octagon a more evolved fighter than the one who stopped the Czech Republic native at The Garden last November.
"I don't really go back and compare fights," he stated.
"I think what really matters is my improvement and what I've been doing in the gym. That's what really matters, because it's been a lot of improvement."
For Pereira, this is a fight to cement his status as the premier 205-pounder on the planet. It's a chance to show the world that when the UFC needs someone to step up and lead the way at the top of the fight card, he's the man to call. And, he's happy to continue proving people wrong along the way, as his list of achievements continues to make a mockery of those who doubted his chances of success on the biggest stage in the sport.
"I think I'm creating a great legacy," he said.
"When I came into the organization, a lot of people were saying, ‘Oh he's not going to make it. He’s not going to make it through this guy, or that guy,’ and I’ve been showing that I can make it.
"If you have a dream, and if you work for it, then it can work out."
Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT.
Tags
Power Slap
FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO HOST POWER SLAP 8 DURING…
Announcements