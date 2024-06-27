Alex Pereira: The UFC's Go-To Guy Is Creating A 'Great Legacy'

So, when the call came to ask him to step up on two weeks' notice to headline UFC 303 during UFC International Fight Week, "Poatan" didn't hesitate.

"It's another big opportunity, a big responsibility. This has happened to me a few times. So I'm okay with everything," he said, in his trademark, matter-of-fact style.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

The reason why the UFC turned to Pereira could well have stemmed from the last two times he fought. At UFC 295 in New York City, Pereira and Jiri Prochazka were bumped up to the main event spot after the originally planned headliner between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic was ruled out. Then, at UFC 300, Pereira got the call to top the card against Jamahal Hill after a number of potential main event matchups didn't come to fruition.

On both occasions, Pereira stepped into the main event spotlight and delivered. Against Prochazka at UFC 295, he stopped his foe to capture the light heavyweight title, then, at UFC 300, he knocked out former titleholder Hill in highlight-reel fashion on a huge night at T-Mobile Arena.