 Skip to main content
Alex Pereira of Brazil reacts to his win in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Alex Pereira: The UFC's Go-To Guy Is Creating A 'Great Legacy'

The UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Is Stepping Up On Short Notice To Headline UFC 303, And He Plans On Looking Better Than Ever
By Simon Head, on X: @simonheadsport • Jun. 27, 2024

To say that Alex Pereira has been on the fast track is something of an understatement.

In a little more than two-and-a-half years in the UFC, Pereira has amassed more achievements than most fighters could ever dream of.

UFC 303 Full Fight Card Preview

From his Octagon debut at UFC 268, he's fought eight times, with seven of those coming on UFC pay-per-views, and he headlined four of them. And, to put two cherries on top of the cake, he's captured championships in two different weight classes. 

Alex Pereira of Brazil knocks out Jamahal Hill in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Alex Pereira of Brazil knocks out Jamahal Hill in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

So, when the call came to ask him to step up on two weeks' notice to headline UFC 303 during UFC International Fight Week, "Poatan" didn't hesitate.

"It's another big opportunity, a big responsibility. This has happened to me a few times. So I'm okay with everything," he said, in his trademark, matter-of-fact style.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

The reason why the UFC turned to Pereira could well have stemmed from the last two times he fought. At UFC 295 in New York City, Pereira and Jiri Prochazka were bumped up to the main event spot after the originally planned headliner between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic was ruled out. Then, at UFC 300, Pereira got the call to top the card against Jamahal Hill after a number of potential main event matchups didn't come to fruition.

On both occasions, Pereira stepped into the main event spotlight and delivered. Against Prochazka at UFC 295, he stopped his foe to capture the light heavyweight title, then, at UFC 300, he knocked out former titleholder Hill in highlight-reel fashion on a huge night at T-Mobile Arena.

1 / 14

Photo Gallery | Alex Pereira Trains For UFC 303

1
Alex Pereira trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
2
Alex Pereira trains with Glover Teixeira at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
3
Alex Pereira trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
4
Alex Pereira trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
5
Alex Pereira trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
6
Alex Pereira trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
7
Alex Pereira trains with Glover Teixeira at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
8
Alex Pereira trains with Glover Teixeira at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
9
Alex Pereira trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
10
Alex Pereira trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
11
Alex Pereira trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
12
Alex Pereira trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
13
Alex Pereira trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
14
Alex Pereira trains at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 25, 2024. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)

It's those two appearances, and performances, that Pereira thinks convinced the UFC brass to call his number again to headline the card this weekend after the planned matchup between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler fell by the wayside.

"This has happened a few times, so they saw that it worked, you know?" said Pereira.

UFC 303 Embedded 

"Whenever I walk out in the arena, the people go crazy and people are screaming. So, it’s a big event. One fight (McGregor vs. Chandler) didn’t work out, so we’re continuing on with the big event."

That big event will see Pereira and Prochazka resume their rivalry in a light heavyweight title rematch at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night. The lead-up to the fight is less than optimal for Pereira, as he rushes back to action after recovering from two broken toes sustained in his last fight. But, despite the quicker-than-expected turnaround, the champ says he's ready to go.

Alex Pereira of Brazil punches Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Alex Pereira of Brazil punches Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"I had two broken pinky toes, one on each foot," he explained.

"And I usually take about two weeks off after each fight. I usually go to Brazil. So I did both of those. 

How To Watch This Season Of The Ultimate Fighter

"There's a little bit more of a recovery because of my broken toes. But you know, I've had a bunch of trips to do a bunch of commitments, and we did everything we needed to do."

The fight also reignites the rivalry between Pereira and Prochazka, who both know what it's like to capture light heavyweight gold, though their fighting styles are very different. That's not where their differences end, either, as Pereira revealed that he has an issue with some of his rival’s recent comments about their first meeting at Madison Square Garden.

Alex Pereira of Brazil recieves the light heavyweight belt after defeating Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic by TKO in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Alex Pereira of Brazil recieves the light heavyweight belt after defeating Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic by TKO in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City.

"After that fight, he started saying a few things afterwards," Pereira explained. 

"At first, he said the ref stopped the fight at the right time. And then he said he didn't. So you know, I said whenever he wants to do it again (we can do it again)."

Power Slap 8 Is Going Down Friday In Las Vegas! Join Us!

The well-used adage says that no two fights are the same, and Pereira said that, even though it went his way, whatever happened in the first meeting won't be a factor in the rematch, because he'll step into the Octagon a more evolved fighter than the one who stopped the Czech Republic native at The Garden last November.

"I don't really go back and compare fights," he stated.

"I think what really matters is my improvement and what I've been doing in the gym. That's what really matters, because it's been a lot of improvement."

UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka 2

For Pereira, this is a fight to cement his status as the premier 205-pounder on the planet. It's a chance to show the world that when the UFC needs someone to step up and lead the way at the top of the fight card, he's the man to call. And, he's happy to continue proving people wrong along the way, as his list of achievements continues to make a mockery of those who doubted his chances of success on the biggest stage in the sport.

"I think I'm creating a great legacy," he said.

"When I came into the organization, a lot of people were saying, ‘Oh he's not going to make it. He’s not going to make it through this guy, or that guy,’ and I’ve been showing that I can make it.

"If you have a dream, and if you work for it, then it can work out."

Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT. 

Tags
UFC 303
Alex Pereira
Michael Page and Jiri Prochazka on UFC 303 Embedded
Embedded

UFC 303 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2 In Las Vegas, Nevada On June 29, 2024

More
A general view of the Power Slap stage. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)
Power Slap

FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO HOST POWER SLAP 8 DURING…

VIP And General Admission Tickets On Sale now; Event To Stream Exclusively Around The Globe Live And Free On Rumble 

More
Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. Stream the ultimate docuseries event free on The Roku Channel on June 7.
Announcements

Fight Inc: Inside the UFC | Watch NOW On The Roku…

Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. 

Watch the Video