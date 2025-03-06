Alex Pereira | Stand And Deliver

Pereira arrived on MMA's biggest stage having already conquered the world of kickboxing by capturing world titles in two weight classes with the GLORY promotion. And, after a trio of fights in Brazil for the Jungle Fight promotion, then an eye-catching performance at LFA 95, Pereira joined the UFC. Since then, it's been full throttle for the Brazilian, whose rise to the top of the sport has been meteoric.

It took him just three wins to earn a shot at Israel Adesanya at UFC 281, and his fifth-round stoppage of "The Last Stylebender" – an old adversary from their kickboxing days – saw him crowned the undisputed UFC middleweight champion in just his eighth professional MMA fight.

After Adesanya exacted revenge on Pereira in the rematch five months later, Pereira moved up to light heavyweight. Since then, he's been executing a one-man demolition job on the rest of the 205-pound division.