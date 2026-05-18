Alex Pereira’s Path to the History Books | UFC Freedom 250

The list of competitors to fight in three different UFC weight classes isn’t particularly long. There are familiar names like Conor McGregor, Frankie Edgar, and Kenny Florian standing alongside Jared Cannonier, the late Anthony “Rumble” Johnson and Brazilian Lucas Martins. The fact that Alex Pereira is attempting to win a title in a third weight class next month at UFC Freedom 250 highlights what a remarkable accomplishment even being capable of attempt such a feat is for the Brazilian superstar.
Pereira is one of 11 individuals to win titles in two different UFC weight classes and would join McGregor as the second “Double Champ” to earn victories inside the Octagon across three divisions. But whereas McGregor beat Nathan Diaz and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in his two UFC welterweight wins, “Poatan” is about to step in with the Ciryl Gane, a former interim champion and three-time heavyweight title challenger with interim gold on the line.
Check Out All Things UFC Freedom 250 Presented by Crypto.com & RAM
The fact that he is even attempting this is iconic and only adds to what has been a legendary UFC career to date.
POATAN’S PATH TO THE HISTORY BOOKS
The Debut
Saturday, November 6, 2021
UFC 268 — Madison Square Garden
His celebrated kickboxing career and history with then middleweight champion Israel Adesanya made Pereira an immediate person of interest when he sighed with the UFC and debuted opposite Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268, but he was still a 3-1 MMA fighter and already 34 years old. Pereira started getting comfortable midway through the first round before putting a flying knee on Michailidis seconds into the middle stanza that kicked off the finishing sequence. It was a highlight reel ending to a strong, but not unexpected debut that made it clear the stone-faced Brazilian was going to be given every opportunity to work towards a clash with Adesanya.
The Breakout
Saturday, July 2, 2022
UFC 276 — T-Mobile Arena
Before Sean Strickland was a two-time middleweight titleholder, he was a stalwart in the Top 10. Having earned five straight victories since returning from a two-year hiatus, Strickland crossed paths with Pereira during International Fight Week in what was essentially a title eliminator. While most anticipated Strickland to wrestle early, he tried to stand with Pereira in the opening half of the first round and paid dearly for it. Punishing hooks and clubbing blows ricocheted off his head before he crashed to the canvas in a heap. After passing a pair of entry-level challenges, “Poatan” took a major step forward in competition, knocked it out of the park, and set up a showdown with Adesanya.
Middleweight Champion
Saturday, November 12, 2022
UFC 281 — Madison Square Garden
One year and six days after making his promotional debut in New York City, Pereira was back to challenge Adesanya for the middleweight title in the main event of the UFC’s annual trip to Madison Square Garden.
Through four rounds, the champion fought extremely well, avoiding Pereira’s power, landing at a great volume, and showing the form that made him such a dominant champion. Adesanya entered the fifth round with a 3-1 lead on all three scorecards and Pereira’s corner sensed their charge needed a finish, so former light heavyweight champ Glover Teixeira implored him to go out there and chase one down. Two minutes and one second later, the fight was over and Pereira was the champion. While people can take umbrage with the stoppage, the onslaught from the challenger was undeniable, and Pereira walked out with UFC gold slung over his shoulder.
PHOTO GALLERY: UFC Freedom 250 Fighters Visit White House
New Surroundings
Saturday, July 29, 2023
UFC 291 — Delta Center
Five months after Pereira defeated Adesanya to claim the middleweight title, “The Last Stylebender” got his revenge at UFC 287 in Miami, knocking out the Brazilian to reclaim the throne and prompt Pereira to move up a weight class to the light heavyweight ranks.
Fighting at 205-pounds always seemed like the more logical weight class for Pereira. At light heavyweight, he was still big for the division, but there were questions about how his power would translate and how he would handle himself against bigger opponents that were going to look to take him off his feet. Paired off with former champ Jan Blachowicz in the co-main event of UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Pereira earned a hard-fought split decision win over the Polish veteran. It wasn’t the earth-shattering effort many were hoping for, but Blachowicz was a former champion who fought for the title seven months earlier and has only lost to Teixeira and Thiago Santos in the previous seven years.
The win showed Pereira could hang with the division’s elite and put him a position where he could make history just a few months later.
Double Champ
Saturday, November 11, 2023
UFC 295 — Madison Square Garden
About a year after he won the middleweight title at MSG, Pereira was back for the third straight year opposite Jiří Procházka in a battle for the vacant light heavyweight title.
Procházka won the first round on all three scorecards while avoiding the big shots coming back his way in return. But as has always been the case with “Poatan,” he just needed one shot to turn the tide, and he found it late in the second round. A left hook took Prochazka off his feet and as he wrestled forward looking to find safety in a takedown, Pereira unleashed a torrent of elbows to the side of is head that eventually caused him to wilt, prompting referee Marc Goddard to stop the fight.
A touch over two years after making his UFC debut and one year less a day after winning the middleweight title, Pereira became the ninth fighter to win gold in two weight classes.
Return of the King
Saturday, October 4, 2025
UFC 320 — T-Mobile Arena
Seven months prior to this event, Pereira lost the UFC light heavyweight title to Magomed Ankalaev in a five-round tussle at UFC 313. The Russian standout earned a clean sweep of the scorecards while the champion pointed to an undisclosed injury that severely limited him. In the rematch, Pereira wasted no time proving the first fight was an aberration. He raced across the cage as the bout started and immediately pressured Ankalaev, forcing him backwards and dictating how and where the fight was going to take place.
The first overhand right he threw landed hard and made the champion panic-wrestle, only for Pereira to stuff the telegraphed attempt to grapple with ease. He forced Ankalaev to his back and unloaded with hammerfists and elbows, leading to the stoppage.
The Task at Hand
Sunday, June 14, 2026
UFC Freedom 250 — The White House
In less than four years, Pereira became a two-division champion with three title reigns and three combined successful title defenses. Now he looks to add to his already stellar resume by taking on a challenge no one has attempted before.
Yes, other fighters have fought in three weight classes, but Anthony “Rumble” Johnson is the only one to fight for gold while moving up to a third weight class, fighting and falling to Daniel Cormieir twice at light heavyweight after beginning his UFC career as a welterweight. Pereira has always been a one-of-one, and it shows in his journey from middleweight to heavyweight. Few men have the size and stature to navigate such a climb, but “Poatan” still looked massive as a light heavyweight and has not looked out of place opposite Gane thus far.
HISTORY OF 2-DIVISION CHAMPS: Part 1 | Part 2
Gane is a formidable test — a tremendous athlete whose only losses have come against Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones — who brings speed, footwork, and a diverse striking arsenal into this one. Plus, he’s used to competing at this weight class and understands how to manage his energy, deal with other heavyweights, all of which are new things for Pereira to deal with this time around. But if anyone is going to do this — win a UFC title in a third weight class — it’s the stoic Brazilian who has thus far exceeded all expectations and delivered a steady diet of historic performances.
Chama.