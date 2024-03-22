Alex Pereira: ‘My Legacy Is Being Built’

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“I’m going to do my job just like I’ve been doing. I’ve been saying, if you just go with your heart, you’ll drift from strategy,” Pereira said. “So, I’ll keep my composure and do my best. That’s what I’ve been doing, and I won’t change anything.”

Teixeira did pass along some tips about what Hill is like in a fight that Pereira found useful. He’s going to fight his own fight, but picking Teixeira’s brain on a few things can add to his game and help him be aware of all the dangers presented by Hill.

View The Full UFC 300 Fight Card

One of the most important topics of discussion is the health of Hill, who’s been rehabbing his achilles at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas for quite some time. Pereira hopes that Hill is back and 100% for their bout, as he wants to beat Hill when he’s at his best and with no excuses.

“Well, there’s no way to know that, right? He’s the only one who can answer that,” Pereira said when asked about Hill’s health. “But, in theory, it’s too soon. I don’t know, but I do know he accepted the fight, so he’s definitely feeling all right. And I hope he’s OK. I’m not here like, ‘I hope he doesn’t have time to recover’ and all those kinds of things. If I think that way, then I wouldn’t be the champion.

“I’m sure it’s going to be a great fight. He’s a former champion and I will be prepared.”