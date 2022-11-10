Alex Pereira: Not Personal, Just Business

Lakers versus Celtics. Yankees versus Red Sox. Federer versus Nadal versus Djokovic.

Nowhere do rivalries flourish and resonate more than in combat sports, where icons across every generation have one, two, or perhaps even three names they are forever connected to thanks to a classic battle or a series of fights strung out over a handful of years.

Ali-Frazier. Tyson-Holyfield. Gatti-Ward.

Even if you’re not a boxing fan, you know a little something about those battles — what they meant at the time, what transpired, and why they continue to carry weight all these years later.

The UFC has been home to a handful of quality rivalries over the years — Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell; BJ Penn and Georges St-Pierre; Michael Bisping and every single person that ever signed up to fight him; Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

This weekend, a rivalry that began in the kickboxing ring finally crosses over to the Octagon, as Alex Pereira squares off with Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 281 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

“This is the fight everybody wanted to see, and now they got the fight,” Pereira said on Tuesday, two days removed from the anniversary of his UFC debut and four days out from challenging Adesanya for championship gold. “Saturday is just time to go, do my thing, and get the belt.”

