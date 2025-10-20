Alex Pereira Gold One-Of-A-Kind Sculpture

UFC fans currently have the opportunity to own a truly unique collectors' piece, with a 1-of-1 Limited Edition Gold Sculpture of Alex “Poatan” Pereira available via auction exclusively at UFCCollectibles.com.
Created by renowned artist Tracy Tubera in collaboration with UFC, this exclusive sculpture captures Pereira in his signature bow-and-arrow stance, moments before unleashing his power inside the Octagon. The piece represents not just the athlete, but the warrior spirit and discipline that have defined his rise through the ranks and into UFC history books.
Standing at an impressive 35 inches high, this golden statue commands attention in any setting. Every detail has been crafted to reflect Pereira’s heritage and strength, with a detachable headdress paying tribute to his Pataxó roots and his deep connection to his ancestors. The gold finish adds symbolic power, representing triumph, timelessness, and championship victory.
The timing of this release follows Pereira’s most recent headlining bout at UFC 320, where he secured a first-round knockout over Magomed Ankalaev at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 4, 2025. The bout marked a defining moment in Pereira’s career as he avenged his only loss in the light-heavyweight division and was crowned as the light-heavyweight champion, becoming a three-time UFC titleholder.
This one-of-one collectible is the most exclusive celebration of Alex Pereira’s journey and warrior spirit ever produced. No other piece captures Poatan’s energy, legacy, or unique story in quite the same way. Fans and collectors looking to secure this remarkable work of art can bid now atUFCCollectibles.com. Don’t wait, auction closes onOctober 27, 2025!