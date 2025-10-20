Alex Pereira Gold One-Of-A-Kind Sculpture

The timing of this release follows Pereira’s most recent headlining bout at UFC 320, where he secured a first-round knockout over Magomed Ankalaev at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 4, 2025. The bout marked a defining moment in Pereira’s career as he avenged his only loss in the light-heavyweight division and was crowned as the light-heavyweight champion, becoming a three-time UFC titleholder.