Alex Pereira To Defend Title Against Magomed Ankalaev At UFC 313

The 37-year-old Brazilian has successfully defended his title three times since claiming it in November 2023, with knockout victories over former champions Jamahal Hill and Jiří Procházka, as well as Khalil Rountree Jr. A win at UFC 313 would move Pereira to second all-time in title fight victories at 205 pounds with five, surpassing UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

Ankalaev, the No. 1 ranked contender, earned his spot after extending his unbeaten streak to 13 fights this past October with a unanimous decision victory over Aleksandar Rakić. This run includes stoppage wins over Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith and Ion Cutelaba.

In a five-round co-main event, all-action lightweights Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker will collide in a pivotal matchup at 155 pounds. Gaethje, a former interim lightweight champion, is looking to bounce back from a late defeat to Max Holloway in April and solidify his place as one of the top contenders for another title shot.

Meanwhile, Hooker is on a three-fight win streak, including decision victories over Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot, and a second-round TKO of Claudio Puelles. It’s a dream matchup for fight fans, with Fight of the Year potential written all over it.