Alex Pereira Career Highlights: Journey To The Belt

There was a lot of hype behind Pereira ahead of his UFC debut, as he came into the promotion with two victories over Adesanya when the pair were kickboxers. His first fight in front of UFC fans did not disappoint, and it was a small glimpse into what was to come for “Poatan.”

Order UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

In the first round, Andreas Michailidis brought the kickboxer down to the canvas, forcing him to grapple. But things changed in the second round, as Pereira delivered a flying knee 18 seconds into the round that sent Michaildis down. After following up with some punches, Pereira came out victorious and made a statement in his debut.

UFC Fight Night: Alex Pereira vs Bruno Silva (3/12/2022)