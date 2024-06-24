Alex Pereira Career Highlights

Almost exactly one year after Pereira made his UFC debut, he became the new middleweight champion.

Heading into the fifth round, the Brazilian was down on the scorecards but that wasn’t going to stop him from going for the gold. The power that Pereira possesses was once again shown as he pressed forward, with Adesanya ending up pinned on the fence. One jab rattled Adesanya and from then on, the challenger continued to fire off shots, forcing the referee to stop the fight with three minutes left in the fight. The rematch is now set as Adesanya looks to take his belt back at UFC 287 in Miami.

UFC 295: Alex Pereira vs Jiří Procházka (11/11/23)

Just one year after defeating Adesanya inside Madison Square Garden, Pereira became the light heavyweight champion after stopping former champion Jiří Procházka in the second round.

As Procházka started to find success and start to move forward, Pereira threw a counter left hook that stunned Procházka. From there, the Czech native tried to get back to his feet, but "Poatan" threw elbows that hurt the former champ, sending him the ground and forcing the ref to stop the fight. Pereira became the only fighter to win the middleweight title and the light heavyweight title and he did so in 7 bouts and 736 days.

Alex Pereira's UFC Record