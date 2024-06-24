 Skip to main content
Alex Pereira of Brazil prepares to face Jamahal Hill in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 300 event at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Alex Pereira Career Highlights

Learn More About The Career Highlights That Led Him To Become The Middleweight And Light Heavyweight Champion
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas, on Twitter: @MaddynThomas • Jun. 24, 2024

Alex Pereira’s journey to the belt was a quick, but impressive, one. Just three fights into his UFC career, “Poatan” got his first crack at UFC gold against familiar foe Israel Adesanya, whom he had defeated twice in his kickboxing days.

At UFC 281, Pereira and Adesanya met once again, this time for the UFC middleweight championship. Pereira then went on to defeat Jiří Procházka and secure the light heavyweight title. Learn more about Pereira’s journey below.

Career Highlights

Alex Pereira of Brazil reacts after his TKO victory over Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

  • In 2017, Pereira became the Glory Kickboxing middleweight champion. He had five successful title defenses.
  • Pereira became the Glory Kickboxing interim light heavyweight champion in 2019 before becoming the undisputed light heavyweight champion in 2021.
  • At UFC 268, Pereira made his UFC debut against Andreas Michailidis, winning via second round TKO.
  • Pereira became the UFC middleweight champion after he stopped Israel Adesanya in the fifth round of their fight at UFC 281.
  • After losing the belt to Adesanya at UFC 287 in Miami, Pereira moved up to 205 pounds and faced Jiří Procházka at UFC 295. Pereira defeated Procházka to win the light heavyweight title 

Pereira’s Journey To The Title

UFC 268: Alex Pereira vs Andreas Michailidis (11/6/2021)

Highlight: Alex Pereira Delivers With TKO In UFC Debut | UFC 268
fight pass logo
Highlight: Alex Pereira Delivers With TKO In UFC Debut | UFC 268
There was a lot of hype behind Pereira ahead of his UFC debut, as he came into the promotion with two victories over Adesanya when the pair were kickboxers. His first fight in front of UFC fans did not disappoint, and it was a small glimpse into what was to come for “Poatan.”

Order UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

In the first round, Andreas Michailidis brought the kickboxer down to the canvas, forcing him to grapple. But things changed in the second round, as Pereira delivered a flying knee 18 seconds into the round that sent Michaildis down. After following up with some punches, Pereira came out victorious and made a statement in his debut. 

UFC Fight Night: Alex Pereira vs Bruno Silva (3/12/2022)

Alex Pereira of Brazil punches Bruno Silva of Brazil in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 12, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
A lot of people didn’t expect Pereira and Silva to go the distance after Pereira had earned six straight stoppage wins prior to that fight. But regardless of it going three rounds, it was still another dominant performance by Pereira.

View Pereira's Athlete Profile Here

Silva and Pereira exchanged a series of punches throughout the first round, with Silva landing a takedown halfway through the round, but Pereira was quick to get back to his feet. The fight continued in a similar way in the second round, with Pereira showing more technique with some punches that made Silva wobbly and almost finished him before the horn sounded. Pereira won by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

UFC 276: Alex Pereira vs Sean Strickland (7/2/2022)

Alex Pereira of Brazil punches Sean Strickland during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

It was an easy night at the office for Pereira as he knocked out Sean Strickland two minutes and 36 seconds into the first round. Prior to the fight, Strickland was ranked in the Top 5, while Pereira was unranked, making the case for high risk / high reward.

The first-round knockout and his third straight win in the Octagon would set Pereira up for a title shot against Adesanya.

UFC 281: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya (11/12/22)

Alex Pereira of Brazil punches Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Almost exactly one year after Pereira made his UFC debut, he became the new middleweight champion.

Heading into the fifth round, the Brazilian was down on the scorecards but that wasn’t going to stop him from going for the gold. The power that Pereira possesses was once again shown as he pressed forward, with Adesanya ending up pinned on the fence. One jab rattled Adesanya and from then on, the challenger continued to fire off shots, forcing the referee to stop the fight with three minutes left in the fight. The rematch is now set as Adesanya looks to take his belt back at UFC 287 in Miami.

UFC 295: Alex Pereira vs Jiří Procházka (11/11/23)

Just one year after defeating Adesanya inside Madison Square Garden, Pereira became the light heavyweight champion after stopping former champion Jiří Procházka in the second round. 

As Procházka started to find success and start to move forward, Pereira threw a counter left hook that stunned Procházka. From there, the Czech native tried to get back to his feet, but "Poatan" threw elbows that hurt the former champ, sending him the ground and forcing the ref to stop the fight. Pereira became the only fighter to win the middleweight title and the light heavyweight title and he did so in 7 bouts and 736 days. 

Alex Pereira's UFC Record 

Alex Pereira of Brazil poses for a portrait after defeating Jiri Prochazka of the Czech Republic in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
(Watch All Of Pereira's Fights On UFC Fight Pass)

UFC 300 (4/13/24) Pereira knocked out Jamahal Hill at 3:14 of the first round to retain his UFC light heavyweight title

UFC 295 (11/11/23) Pereira stopped Jiri Prochazka via strikes at 4:08 of the second round to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight title

UFC 291 (7/29/23) Pereira won a three-round split decision over Jan Blachowicz

UFC 287 (4/8/23) Pereira was knocked out by Israel Adesanya at 4:21 of the second round, losing his UFC middleweight title

UFC 281 (11/12/22) Pereira stopped Israel Adesanya via strikes at 2:01 of the fifth round to win the UFC middleweight title 

UFC 276 (7/2/22) Pereira knocked out Sean Strickland at 2:36 of the first round

UFC Fight Night (3/12/22) Pereira won a three round unanimous decision over Bruno Silva

UFC 268 (11/6/21) Pereira stopped Andreas Michailidis via strikes at :18 of the second round

Alex Pereira Quick Hits

What is Alex Pereira’s record?

  • 10-2

What is Alex Pereira’s age?

  • 36 years old

How tall is Alex Pereira?

  • 6’4’’

What is Alex Pereira’s reach?

  • 79 in

Where is Alex Pereira from?

  • Alex Pereira was born in São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil, but fights out of Danbury, Connecticut.

What weight class does Alex Pereira fight in?

  • Alex Pereira fights in the middleweight division and is currently the UFC middleweight champion.

What is Alex Pereira’s kickboxing record?

  • Alex Pereira’s kickboxing record is 33-7 with 21 knockouts. His record in Glory Kickboxing was 12-4 with eight knockouts.

