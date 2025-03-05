Alex Pereira And The Ascension To Superstardom

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

The ascension remains fascinating, though. Pereira went from an imposing, mostly silent and mostly stonefaced knockout artist to a beloved figure in the MMA world. It didn’t happen overnight, and 2024’s results came as a product built beforehand, but it is undeniable that Pereira broke into a newer level of popularity in 2024.

He was already a figure of intrigue when he made his Octagon debut in November 2021 with a whopping five professional MMA bouts on his record. He warranted that attention in part because of his historic kickboxing accolades, but much of the curiosity around the hulking striker came from his past with then-champion Israel Adesanya, who had left the middleweight divison bereft of title challengers to that point.

The saga with Adesanya, which stretches seven years, is well-documented, and when Pereira moved up to light heavyweight following his loss to Adesanya at UFC 287, it sort of seemed like a proper step outside of that rivalry’s shadow. He picked up a contested split decision over Jan Błachowicz at UFC 291 to get his feet wet at 205 pounds, but it was his next outing that serves as the proper preview for what was to come last year.