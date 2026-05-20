Alex Pereira | Always Available | UFC Freedom 250

Thing is, no truer words have been spoken in a sports setting because no matter how skilled you are, if you can’t play, nothing else matters. You have to be out there to make an impact, and if you can consistently answer the call, more and more opportunities are going to come your way. Ask any coach; they’ll tell you.

UFC FREEDOM 250 INTERVIEWS: Diego Lopes | Steve Garcia | Mauricio Ruffy | Michael Chandler

Or just look at the meteoric and historic rise of Alex “Poatan” Pereira in the UFC.

Yes, the towering Brazilian was a two-division world champion kickboxer before transitioning to mixed martial arts and eventually landing in the Octagon. His history with Israel Adesanya expedited his rise up the ranks, but from the time he arrived in the promotion, Pereira has been one of the most reliable and available fighters on the roster, and he’s used each of those opportunities to elevate his profile, add to his legacy, and continue chasing down history.