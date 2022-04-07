Alex Nicholson Feels Unstoppable | UFC FIGHT PASS

“We’ve been doing everything we can with the Nevada State Athletic Commission to appeal,” Nicholson said. “I’ve offered tests and blood, but I’ve still been banned from fighting and competing. Then again, a lot of things have changed in my life. COVID also made it very hard. You can’t really appeal to a commission that’s shut down.”

Nicholson has remained determined to stay active in any way, shape or form. Ventures into other combat sports he’s never been known for have become the norm for the former UFC middleweight, and if he’s showed the world anything, it’s that he’s still a fighter to keep an eye on.

“I think being honest and transparent about everything that’s happened in my life and taking this fight for a kickboxing title just shows that I’m still eager to compete and I’m still one of the best in the world. I also just won a grappling tournament. Fighting this guy is going to show there’s levels to this.”