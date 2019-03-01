Alex Morono's Texas Roots Run Deep

Just take a look at his weekly schedule to get ready for his Saturday bout against Michigan’s Khaos Williams.

“I'm in Fortis the beginning of every week and I hit my really hard days there,” said the Houston native of his trips to Dallas’ Fortis MMA gym. “I'll come home and take a rest day and then the last couple days of the week, I really just seek out the best guys around town.”

It’s not an easy process, but fighting at the UFC level isn’t easy, either, so he will prepare accordingly.

“I've probably had 35 fight camps in my life and I have been one hundred percent prepared 35 times,” he said. “I couldn't imagine guys not making the best decisions in training for these fights where you can get really hurt not doing it a hundred percent. It just doesn't compute with me. So in my off time, I like to stay sharp and especially work on the things that I could have done better when I was at Fortis. It's such a refined system of putting in hard work, making notes, fixing what I need to fix and then trying it again the next week.”