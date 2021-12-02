Alex Morono Wants To Put On Show For His Dad

“I don’t think he really knew how important that was to me,” Morono told UFC.com. “It really gave me the drive and motivation and enthusiasm to one, train, and two, compete. Now to be in the UFC is so amazing.”

Morono’s dad came to his UFC debut back in 2016 and will be attending his son’s fight against Mickey Gall this weekend inside the UFC APEX.

“This is likely my dad’s last time traveling and his last time watching me fight live,” Morono said. “He’s getting to that age where it’s just more difficult to do certain things and we are very grateful to the UFC for working with our situation and making sure he could be there to watch me fight this weekend.”

“Result aside, for him to be there with me for the fight is very special.”

With his dad in the audience, likely for the last time, you can bet Morono is dialed in and ready to deliver his best performance to date. Morono enters his UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo bout versus Gall on a two-fight win streak and is excited to put an exclamation point on one of the best years of his career.