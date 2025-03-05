Alex Morono | Pride and Perspective

After close to 10 years competing inside the Octagon, the Houston native will receive his Drug-Free Sport jacket commemorating 50 clean anti-doping tests, which has been something he’s been looking forward to for quite some time, even if he couldn’t always put his finger on why.

“I’ve been looking forward to that jacket for some time and I never really knew why,” began Morono, who made his promotional debut with a split decision win over Kyle Noke at UFC 195 in January 2016. “But I think it’s a symbol of being tenured in the UFC for so long, so I’m excited to achieve that jacket goal.

“(It) took nine years, so it’s not like those tests happen a lot, so I’m really excited about it,” he said with a smile.

While reaching the clean test milestone is certainly a point of pride for the 34-year-old welterweight, it’s also just a piece of the bigger picture approach the veteran has always taken when it comes to recognizing his place in the MMA ecosystem, what he’s been able to accomplish, and how that impacts those around him.