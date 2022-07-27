Alex Morono Means Business

With each of his last five fights taking place in the UFC APEX, Morono welcomes the change of scenery, especially considering it’s just a short three-hour drive from his home in Houston.

Dallas is home to Fortis MMA, where Morono has spent the last four years training under the close tutelage of head coach Sayif Saud. In that time, Morono has gone 7-2 and established himself as fierce competitor in the welterweight division.

“Thankfully, Dallas is a martial arts journey, so I never really get to enjoy the city. Every time I come to Dallas it’s to come to Fortis MMA and train with the guys,” Morono told UFC.com. “It’s always a dogfight and a grind. This city is special for me because it’s only a martial arts city.”