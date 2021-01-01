Alex Morono Is Rising To The Occasion

“I have a lot of teammates on this card, with Geoff Neal and Carlos Diego Ferreira both fighting, so I had been going up to Fortis just for the martial arts experience, and helping my teammates,” Morono explained. “I’ve been training so much, it just made so much sense for me to take this fight. The weight cut has been honestly pretty easy, and I know my conditioning is really good right now.”

Putting in the extra work despite not having a fight date set on the horizon is an unsurprising facet of who the Houston native is as a martial artist — one notoriously known for putting in the work to yield success for his teammates above his own, namely Geoff Neal, who he believes “will be the welterweight champion.”

“It’s awesome, morale is always very high,” Morono said of this particular period of training at Fortis MMA, which he said keeps him sharp and ready for any fight on any given day. He added that the last time he, Ferreira and Neal fought on the same card — ironically on a card headlined by “Cowboy” Cerrone — they all won by way of finish. “I’m hoping we can go for that three-peat again.”