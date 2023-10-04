Alex Morono's Ethos Of Consistency

Crediting his opponent when you’re trying to pay him a compliment? That’s peak Morono.

The moments you won’t find “The Great White” to be a total mensch are the fifteen or so minutes between the horns on fight night, but in victory or defeat, you will see him being gracious to the man he just traded blows with.

And it’s usually victory. Although there have been some high profile heartbreakers (Santiago Ponzinibbio, Anthony Pettis) there has mostly been a workmanlike march forward through the welterweight division. Heading into Saturday, he’s won five of his last six and knocking on the door of the top 15. He knows something is clicking.

RELATED: Joaquin Buckley Interview

“I've always maximized preparation and every fight camp since I was a teenager. But having the guidance of coach Sayif (Saud) over at Fortis helps tremendously. Then having the high-level training partners there and the high-level training partners back in Houston and even the high-level training partners at my home gym has been awesome. So just consistency. Robert Whittaker said it really well in an interview recently: there's no secret to this, just consistency. And I've been super consistent for coming up on 20 years now, consistent and winning over people that have been in the sport a while, too.”