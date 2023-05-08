Alex Morono Craves The Feeling Of Fighting

Alex Morono kicks Mickey Gall in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

But that enduring fandom also shows through in the excitement and joy he takes from sharing the Octagon with veteran talents like Means this weekend, Santiago Ponzinibbio last time out, or the host of other seasoned competitors he’s shared the cage with during his time in the UFC.

“Fighting these experienced veterans, it is more notable, more valuable to me than fighting a rookie,” Morono admitted, before quickly adding, “I don’t mind beating these rookies up, but I prefer these fights. Fighting Cowboy (Donald Cerrone), fighting (Anthony) Pettis, fighting Ponz, fighting Means — back in the day I fought (Josh) Burkman and Keita Nakamura. I enjoy fighting these guys.

“It’s kind of like the old roster on Mortal Kombat — the new characters are cool, but the guys from MK1, they’re the real OGs.”

In addition to sharing the cage with the veteran set, Morono is also keen to really soak in every experience he gets to have at this level, knowing it will all come to an end at some point, and intent on relishing each time he gets to make the walk to the Octagon.

“I had a fight in Houston and I lost it pretty quick,” began Morono, detailing what fuels him. “It was a rough situation, for me, personally, because everyone I know and love and respect was watching it, I was a big favorite and I lost the fight quick.

“I was looking in the mirror the next day, and I was like, ‘Why am I doing this? What am I putting myself through this for?’ There was no thought of quitting, ever, but like, ‘What’s the prime motive?’ because it’s not money, it’s not glory — it’s the emotion; it’s the feeling.

“Izzy said it when he beat Pereira, ‘I pray everyone gets to experience this at least one time,’” he said, referencing middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s comments following his second-round knockout win over Alex Pereira last month at UFC 287.

“Warming up for the Ponzinibbio fight, making the walk was everything I ever hoped for, from an emotional perspective. I want to do it again and I can’t wait to do it again. That’s all I crave is making that walk and experiencing the emotions, good and bad in the fights, because it’s a really thorough way to live.”