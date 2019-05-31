Alex Gorgees Accepts Sanction for Violation of UFC Anti-Doping Policy

Gorgees, 23, tested positive for a metabolite of drostanolone and a long-term metabolite of dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (DHCMT), 4-chloro-18-nor-17β-hydroxymethyl,17α-methyl-5α-androst-13-en-3α-ol (M3), as the result of a urine sample provided in-competition on December 2, 2018 at UFC Fight Night in Adelaide, Australia, and he continued to test positive for both metabolites in an out-of-competition sample provided on December 10, 2018. He then tested positive for only the DHCMT metabolite on January 16, 2019.

Drostanolone and DHCMT are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Gorgees immediately came forward with detailed evidence of his use of prohibited substances before entering the UFC Anti-Doping Program and continued to cooperate throughout USADA’s investigation related to his use, even after his release from the UFC. As a result, Gorgees received a reduction from the maximum two-year period of ineligibility for a doping offense involving a non-Specified Substance.

Gorgees’ 16-month period of ineligibility began on December 2, 2018, the date his first positive sample was collected. Under the rules, any decision concerning competition results is handled by the Commission and the UFC.

