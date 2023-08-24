Alex Caceres Just Wants To Express Himself

“I don't really consider myself to be a crazy, exciting fighter,” Caceres told UFC.com. “I know that I put on exciting fights, but I think it's what it should be. We're out there and we're performing, we're fighting, and I think what makes me an exciting fighter, honestly, is that I don't care what happens. I've already accepted the possibility of defeat and victory. Therefore, I can free up my mind from trying to make a positive outcome happen. I believe people that fight too carefully, they're trying very hard to not lose. I don't care if I lose, so I'm going to throw out everything that I have, everything that I can be. I'm afraid of not expressing myself wholeheartedly.”

Full Fight Card Breakdown

It's a mentality he believes he has always carried. Caceres recalls one time as a teenager when he and his friends were running a pier during a storm (which he called a “stupid” idea). A big wave came in and swept Caceres away into the riptide.

Instead of panicking, Caceres calmed himself, accepted the potential outcomes, and let the ocean take him out into its intense flow.