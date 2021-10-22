Alex Caceres Is Just Here to Fight

“You’ve never done anything wrong to me and I honestly like you because without you we wouldn’t be doing what I love to do in the first place,” Caceres said. “I like the freedom of expression that this allows me to do.”

His creative side stems from watching anime and playing video games, which are two things that help him develop new moves to try on his opponents. Caceres’ recent inspiration comes from a video game called “For Honor.”

Being able to get creative and try different things is an advantage that he believes will put him on a different level during his matchup against featherweight SeungWoo Choi at UFC Fight Night: Costa vs Vettori.

“I’m creative, I allow myself to get creative,” Caceres said. “I don’t take things personally, so I’m not just trying to hit you because you hit me. That’s where I would see me having the advantage, the versality that I have.”

The 33-year-old is making his 25th walk to the Octagon this weekend and enters the bout with a four-fight win streak. Since making his debut back in 2011, Caceres has gone through the ups and downs of fighting with a mixed bag of results. But as he looks to improve in one of the best stages of his career, “Bruce Leeroy” is feeling even better than he did 10 years ago.

“I feel more well-rounded, feeling more comfortable with the level of competition around me, even the fights that I lose, or win, it doesn’t matter,” Caceres said. “Of course, it’s great to win and I don’t feel as great when I lose, but I do notice the growth in my technique, or just my maturity and calmness in there, as well. I always try to take something positive away from the fight, so I don’t lose the enthusiasm for it.”

Through his last four victories, Caceres has been able to showcase his ability to be dominant on the ground and is confident in his offensive jiu-jitsu and overall abilities as a fighter heading into Saturday’s bout.