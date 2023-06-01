 Skip to main content
Alex Caceres prepares to fight Julian Erosa in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Alex Caceres Has Let It All Go

UFC Featherweight Alex Caceres Is Confident That His Mind, Body, And Soul Are Ready To Deliver His Best Against Daniel Pineada At UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Jun. 1, 2023

In the Octagon, Alex Caceres is one of the best featherweights in the world. With a microphone in his hand, he’s one of the most interesting athletes on the UFC roster.

And he is steadily dropping knowledge each time he speaks.

From describing mixed martial arts with metaphors of calligraphy to explaining how studying the art of yoga teaches embracing one’s individual self as it is in nature, the depths of “Bruce Leeroy” only add to his intrigue.

Order UFC 289: Nunes vs Aldana

In a short 15-minute interview with UFC.com on Wednesday Caceres provided a paraphrased quote from writer Alan Watts and three musings to describe how he’s matured during his 12-year-plus UFC career.

Alex Caceres poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Alex Caceres poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

“‘I believe it’s OK to be a competent technician,’” Caceres told UFC.com. “That’s who I felt like I was for many years. I had very good technique and skills and I was able to apply them from various angles, but what has changed is that while I am a competent technician, I have been able to let go. I wouldn’t consider myself to be a master, but that’s when you achieve masterful qualities. When you have the technique, and you have the skill and you kind of just let it go… you let it happen.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Finding that perfect balance of awareness, identity, purpose, and skill has helped Caceres understand himself better than ever. He went on to muse the following:

“Heads and tails are the same coin there are just two separate sides to it.”

“We come out of this world like a flower comes out of the ground.”

“Merge the darkness with the light…Light does not arise without darkness. They mutually arise.”

Alex Caceres celebrates after his victory over Chase Hooper in their featherweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Alex Caceres celebrates after his victory over Chase Hooper in their featherweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“That’s what I’ve been able to do,” Caceres said. “Not trying to control everything. My body knows, my mind knows, my spirit knows; it’s only my ego trying to see it through to the end.”

Letting things happen is exactly what Caceres has been doing of late and it’s been working. He’s won six of his last seven and he’s climbed his way into the featherweight rankings. By enjoying the ride and understanding who and what he is, the 34-year-old’s stock has never been higher.

How To Watch The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

Caceres doesn’t feel like he’s fighting when that door closes. He feels as if he’s observing himself from a third-person view. There is no thought process that he feels in control of.

It might sound strange. And Caceres tends to agree with that.

“It feels like an acid trip,” Caceres laughs. “I don’t take anything personal in there. You can cut me, you can break me down, I can be bleeding. That’s why you see me, even if I’m losing, I don’t get discouraged. I fight tooth and nail to the end because I’m not attached to the pain. I’m not attached to the deficit of points or that I’m falling behind. I’m not attached to the time limit. I’m just there being the action I am performing.”

Alex Caceres has his hands wrapped backstage during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Alex Caceres has his hands wrapped backstage during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

This weekend, Caceres will take his next trip against Daniel Pineda at UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi. It’s easy to see why the matchmakers put these two together. It’s an all-action fight between two very well-rounded competitors who keep their feet on the gas.

Caceres ran into Pineda earlier in the week and got good vibes from his opponent and he expects the two to deliver at the UFC APEX.

Enter To Win An All Expense Paid Trip To Las Vegas For International Fight Week 2023

“Honestly, it’s just the person,” Caceres said. “Daniel Pineda seems like that person, like yeah, he’ll come out there and he’ll scrap. Which is always good; I always tend to put on an exciting matchup with those kinds of people. It seems like he’s a tough fighter it seems like he’s game.”

Getting a win over Pineda would set Cacares up for a fight further up the featherweight rankings, and while climbing that ladder is the goal for many fighters, that’s not what is on his mind.

Alex Caceres reacts after his victory over Julian Erosa in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Alex Caceres reacts after his victory over Julian Erosa in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

It’s all about testing himself against the best, living in the moment, and putting forth his absolute best effort.

View Caceres' Athlete Profile

“I made it a point to not be attached to the politics,” Caceres said. “I’m going to fight and I’m going to beat everyone they put in front of me. I’m going to give my 110% good attempt in doing so. Other than that, that’s all I can ask for. I’m walking. I’m breathing. Just do the best I can.

“Give me whoever you want to give me and let me do my best. I’m here for a good time; let’s go ahead and do it.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3p PT, while the main card kicks off at 9p ET/6p PT. 

Tags
alex caceres
featherweight
UFC Vegas 74
:
Unfiltered Episode 05/31/23: Kai Kara-France, actor Benjamin Levy Aguilar, TUF 31 Episode 1 recap
UFC Unfiltered

UFC UNFILTERED | Kai Kara-France, actor Benjamin Levy…

Check Out The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered

More
Fans line up outside waiting to enter UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of…

Our 30th Anniversary Celebration Will Make This IFW The Biggest And Best Yet

More
Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are set to fight for a second time as the main event for UFC 291 in Salt Lake City
Announcements

Dana White Announces UFC 291 And UFC 292 Locations And…

UFC President Dana White Released A Video Revealing News Regarding Two Summer Pay-Per-Views

More
: