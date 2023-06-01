Alex Caceres Has Let It All Go

“‘I believe it’s OK to be a competent technician,’” Caceres told UFC.com. “That’s who I felt like I was for many years. I had very good technique and skills and I was able to apply them from various angles, but what has changed is that while I am a competent technician, I have been able to let go. I wouldn’t consider myself to be a master, but that’s when you achieve masterful qualities. When you have the technique, and you have the skill and you kind of just let it go… you let it happen.”

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Finding that perfect balance of awareness, identity, purpose, and skill has helped Caceres understand himself better than ever. He went on to muse the following:

“Heads and tails are the same coin there are just two separate sides to it.”

“We come out of this world like a flower comes out of the ground.”

“Merge the darkness with the light…Light does not arise without darkness. They mutually arise.”