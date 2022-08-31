Alessio Di Chirico’s Next Chapter Is Here

Athletes
Alessio Di Chirico’s UFC road has been anything but a smooth one.
But the Italian believes his latest setback marks the beginning of a new chapter – one that consists of emphatic victories and fulfilled dreams.
That setback took place a full year ago, when Di Chirico was defeated via knockout by Abdul Razak Alhassan in just 17 seconds.
Di Chirico entered that bout with Al Hassan despite a pre-existing injury to his knee and ended up suffering a torn ACL in the loss. At the time, he knew it would be a long journey back to a clean bill of health, but he was ready to give rehab his all and be back better than ever.
The next nine months were littered with humbling lessons.
“I remember the feeling of going down the stairs and knowing I couldn’t walk. It was horrible; I couldn’t stand up,” Di Chirico told UFC.com. “It was mentally and physically hard, but it made me so strong inside to go through something so painful. I want to thank this injury for making me so strong now.”
Once he felt 100%, Di Chirico wasted no time signing on the dotted line to fight. The name and the date didn’t matter; getting back to business was Di Chirico’s priority.
“I’ve missed it. A fighter has to fight. It’s something that’ really necessary, so I miss fighting,” Di Chirico said. “I miss the Octagon and I cannot wait.”
Di Chirico’s return fight comes against Roman Kopylov, who has yet to record a UFC win in his two fights for the promotion. Getting that first UFC win can put pressure on a fighter and provide motivation for them to bring their all to the fight.
That’s exactly why Di Chirico is expecting Kopylov to bring his best when they collide at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa on Saturday.
“It’s like two dogs that will fight for a bone. I come from a big loss, and he comes from two losses, and he’s never won in the UFC. He has to win, and I have to win,” Di Chirico said. “I will do everything to win this fight and he’ll do everything to win this fight. It will be an amazing fight and I will get a performance bonus for the win.”
A big win would definitely provide Di Chirico with some relief, as the 32-year-old has gone 1-4 in his last five fights and is determined to show he belongs competing with the best middleweights out there.
One of those top middleweights is countryman Marvin Vettori, who is also competing on Saturday’s card. Both men are thrilled to have the opportunity to fight in France and see that the UFC is expanding its market to other location in Europe.
Di Chirico believes that if Vettori continues to have success and establish himself as one of the biggest stars in the division, the UFC will have no choice but to bring the Octagon to Italy.
“I’m Italian and my dream is to be on a UFC event when it comes to Italy for the first time. I’m proud that the UFC came to France; French and Italian culture are very related, so I think this is a big step to make my dream happen in Italy,” Di Chirico said. “I’m so happy for Marvin and for his success that he’s earned. He’s a person of honor. I know with his success my dream of fighting for UFC in Italy can come true.”
And while competing in Rome, Milan, Naples or another one of Italy’s beautiful cities is the dream, getting to fight in Paris this weekend will be a special moment for Di Chirico, considering everything he’s gone through to be here.
“Every time I walk to the Octagon it’s always different,” Di Chirico said. “I really don’t know what the sensation will be this time, I just know it will be something really strong that will push me so hard.
“I really can’t wait to face it. It’s just good to be back.”
