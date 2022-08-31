Alessio Di Chirico’s Next Chapter Is Here

But the Italian believes his latest setback marks the beginning of a new chapter – one that consists of emphatic victories and fulfilled dreams.

That setback took place a full year ago, when Di Chirico was defeated via knockout by Abdul Razak Alhassan in just 17 seconds.

Di Chirico entered that bout with Al Hassan despite a pre-existing injury to his knee and ended up suffering a torn ACL in the loss. At the time, he knew it would be a long journey back to a clean bill of health, but he was ready to give rehab his all and be back better than ever.

The next nine months were littered with humbling lessons.