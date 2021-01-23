Alessio Di Chirico Thrives Under Pressure

“I need to be more focused,” Di Chirico said on Monday, reflecting on his string of tight contests as he readies to take on Joaquin Buckley this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Hearing a professional athlete competing at the highest level in their respective sport acknowledge a lack of focus may be unexpected to some, but just as everyone else can drift in and out of alertness in the middle of a workday, so too can athletes. The potential impact of losing focus is obviously considerably different depending on whether you’re a cage fighter or an accountant, but not feeling present and not being 100-percent locked in at all times is universal.

Coming off the challenging and chaotic year that was 2020, it’s even easier to understand being distracted at times and your mind wandering to other considerations.

Italy was one of the first countries to experience serious issues with the coronavirus last year, prompting lockdowns and lengthy quarantine periods that disrupted life across the nation, just as it eventually would come to do in North America. But while Di Chirico acknowledges the challenges the pandemic presented, he said it had nothing to do with the result of his last outing.

“It was very difficult for all Italy, not only for me,” he began. “A lot of people lost their jobs, and a lot of friends closed their gyms. It’s very difficult in Italy right now, and in the entire world, as well.

“The fight with Cummings was a fight against a very experienced fighter,” he continued. “I had a very good camp and I lost it in the last second because of a lack of focus. I need to be more focused; that’s all I need, and I think that I am focused now.”