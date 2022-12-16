Alessandro Costa: Ready For The Big Stage

“I was with my physical therapist doing a massage and my manager asked for a photo of my visa,” Costa recalled. “I thought it was strange; my head was in other thoughts. I didn't realize that it could be for an upcoming fight. I sent the photo of my visa, and he told me that I would fight on December 17th against Amir Albazi.”

Costa made his first appearance inside the UFC APEX earlier this year on Dana White’s Contender Series, where he defeated Juan Andres Luna by split decision. The APEX is a unique environment to fight in, with many fighters having mixed opinions about getting to fight there, but Costa always knew he would make his way back.

“Since the first time I stepped foot here I always wanted to come back,” Costa said. “I told myself that I was going to come back here. This came very quickly. I didn't expect it to be this year, but everything has a purpose.”