Everyone remembers the opening week of Season 6 of Dana White's Contender Series for UFC CEO Dana White's passionate declaration that the fighters competing over the following nine weeks should look to ‘be Joe Pyfer!’
The Philadelphia-based middleweight was the only victorious fighter that night to impress White and earn a contract.
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What most probably don't recall is that the other three winners that night all eventually found their way into the Octagon, including Brazilian flyweight Alessandro Costa, who opened the night with a split decision win over Andres Luna Martinetti.
Though he went home empty-handed that evening, Costa stayed on the UFC’s radar, and after a 12-second knockout win in his return to the regional circuit, “Nono” was called up on short notice to step in against ascending prospect Amir Albazi.
“It was a tough fight,” Costa said, recalling his first meeting with the Iraqi contender ahead of their rematch Saturday at ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar.
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“I didn’t get my contract from the Contender Series. I had the opportunity in my debut and I got the contract, but it’s different; I lost the fight.”
Stepping up to face Albazi gave Costa a place on the UFC roster, and six months later, he collected his first win, a second-round finish of Jimmy Flick, but consistency was hard to come by.
He again accepted a short-notice assignment, jumping in opposite Steve Erceg at UFC 295 in New York City and coming up short of victory before collecting a finish of Kevin Borjas and then getting stopped by Alden Coria at Noche UFC in San Antonio in September 2025.
Sporting a 2-3 record through his first five starts, it was obvious that Costa had talent, but unclear whether he was going to be someone who could put it all together and make positive headway in the increasingly deep, always competitive 125-pound weight class.
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A second-round finish of Stewart Nicoll in his first appearance of the year maintained Costa’s pattern of alternating wins and losses, but then he subbed in for Imanol Rodriguez opposite veteran Matt Schnell in June and collected a second straight stoppage victory.
A month later, he filled in against Cody Durden at UFC 329, opening the International Fight Week event at T-Mobile Arena by dispatching “Custom Made” in the second round.
Three fights in 2026, three wins, three finishes.
“I think my discipline, my focus,” he said when asked the keys to his current run of success on Wednesday morning. “I promised to myself last year that 2026 would be different and it’s happening right now.”
As simple as it sounds, you can see the increased focus each time Costa steps into the Octagon.
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In his fight with Coria, who accepted the fight on short notice, Costa was hesitant to throw and less willing to engage, fighting almost as if he were the newcomer experiencing a few jitters being on the big stage, while the 4oz Fight Club representative rolled in with nothing to lose and picked up a third-round stoppage win to begin his UFC tenure.
But since then, there has been far more urgency to Costa’s approach; he’s stepping out ready to go, closing the distance, and bringing the fight to his opponents straight away, and the results have been outstanding.
“Just my mind is all about the title now,” continued Costa. “I wanna be the champion. After Albazi, probably I will be number 9, number 8 (in the rankings) — I will be (closer) to the title and that’s my goal.
“I fought against Albazi almost four years ago, but I’m not that guy; I’m very different,” he added. “I have more experience; I have more skills. I improved all my skills.
“It’s almost four years, so I’m so excited for Saturday night.”
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Though rematches have become increasingly more common in the UFC in recent years, every athlete has a different approach when it comes to running it back or facing a vanquished foe for a second time. Some are hell-bent on trying to avenge a loss, while others chalk it up as par for the course and move on, just as some victors will happily step back in with someone they’ve already beaten, and others would prefer a fresh challenge.
For Costa, a second chance to share the Octagon with “The Prince” has been front of mind for quite some time.
“For me, it’s great,” he said of the rematch, which lands on the preliminary card portion of Saturday’s loaded event. “I called for this fight a couple years ago, but it never happened, and I think now is the perfect time.
“I have three victories this year, Albazi has two (straight) losses; I think the game changed, and now I have the opportunity to have four fights this year, four wins. I’m so motivated and so excited.”
While Albazi enters this weekend’s contest having dropped consecutive outings, it’s worth noting that those setbacks have come against former champion Brandon Moreno two years ago in Edmonton, and top-five contender Kyoji Horiguchi earlier this year. Though the momentum clearly feels in Costa’s favor, Albazi is the one entering the contest with a number next to his name.
That being said, Costa has been white-hot, and with the chance to avenge his previous defeat and catapult himself into the rankings, it’s understandable why he’s chomping at the bit to step back into the fray and face off with Albazi for a second time.
“Brother, I…” he began, unable to put into words what it would mean to earn this victory and close out the year on a four-fight winning streak. “I have been waiting for this fight for so many years.
“This is my moment; I feel that. I have almost three months to train — I had a full camp, and everyone will see a different me than 2022. I’m a completely different fighter and I’m so excited to show everybody that Costa is back and a new version.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Prochazka vs Stirling, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar, on November 21, 2026. This event airs at a special time: Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Main Card at 1pm ET/10am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.