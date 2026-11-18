Though he went home empty-handed that evening, Costa stayed on the UFC’s radar, and after a 12-second knockout win in his return to the regional circuit, “Nono” was called up on short notice to step in against ascending prospect Amir Albazi.

“It was a tough fight,” Costa said, recalling his first meeting with the Iraqi contender ahead of their rematch Saturday at ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar.

RELATED: Amir Albazi 'I'm Looking To Finish Him A Second Time'

“I didn’t get my contract from the Contender Series. I had the opportunity in my debut and I got the contract, but it’s different; I lost the fight.”

Stepping up to face Albazi gave Costa a place on the UFC roster, and six months later, he collected his first win, a second-round finish of Jimmy Flick, but consistency was hard to come by.

He again accepted a short-notice assignment, jumping in opposite Steve Erceg at UFC 295 in New York City and coming up short of victory before collecting a finish of Kevin Borjas and then getting stopped by Alden Coria at Noche UFC in San Antonio in September 2025.