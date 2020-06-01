Aleksei Oleinik Will Never Give Up

While my subpar conditioning deteriorates a little more with each passing day, Oleinik looked to be in the best shape of his career last time out, showing improved quickness and fluidity while racing out to an early lead and holding off Fabricio Werdum to secure his second consecutive victory back in May.

So when we spoke on Wednesday afternoon, I asked the veteran grappler to share his secrets with a fellow fortysomething hoping to follow his lead.

“I am not 43 years old; I am 43 years young,” Oleinik said, correcting me when I inquired about the keys to entering this weekend’s main event showdown with Derrick Lewis in the best form, physically and performance-wise, of his extensive mixed martial arts career.

“There are no secrets — it’s all my will and my regimen and I’ve never broken my regimen,” he said, dashing my faint hopes that there was a quick fix that would help me slim down, tighten up, and generally move better that didn’t involve a stringent workout routine and eliminating the majority of the foods I consume on a monthly basis from my diet. “I try to eat and train correctly, that’s all.

“I never give up and I just keep going and going and going.”

The heavyweight division’s Energizer Bunny really is an outlier in this sport.

