Aleksei Oleinik Still Blazing His Own Unique Trail

“I’m not as young, but I’m an experienced fighter,” said the expert grappler, who has earned 45 of his 57 career victories by submission. “It’s not easy, but this is my work; I’m a professional. I do a good rehabilitation after my fights and in two or three months, I’m ready for the next fight.

“I enjoy my work,” he added when asked what continues to motivate him at age 42. “I have lots of experience — 70 fights — and many fans from Russia and around the world that watch me and want to see me fight.”

Each of Oleinik’s last two UFC appearances have come in main event assignments in Russia, giving “The Boa Constrictor” the biggest opportunities of his career.

He headlined the company’s first event in Moscow last September, emerging with a first-round submission win over Mark Hunt before replacing Alexander Volkov opposite Overeem earlier this year when the UFC ventured to Saint Petersburg for the first time.

Oleinik had already been in camp, preparing to face Harris two weeks later in the Canadian capital, but when the call came through, the chance to share the cage with an elite contender like Overeem was too good to pass up.

“Of course it was difficult because Alistair is a more, more experienced fighter than Walter or any other guy,” he said of making the sudden shift in his preparations. “Not many fighters in the UFC have as much experience as Alistair; he’s one of the legends in mixed martial arts and that’s why I took that fight. I wanted to try myself (against a fighter like that).”