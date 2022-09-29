Aleksei Oleinik Constantly Wants A Challenge

At the end of the day, he’s only focused on his opponent, and this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan, that’s Ilir Latifi.

“I think about this fight, I prepare for this fight in the same gym as before, I prepare with the same coaches, with similar techniques and I just prepare for this fight,” Oleinik said. “I don’t think about numbers, I think about my opponent and only the opponent. I’ve fought for 26 years. Step by step, opponent by opponent, fight by fight. I think about it only when asked about it. I think about Ilir Latifi and only about this fight. That’s it.”

When you’ve fought for as long as Oleinik has, you start to wonder how someone can make things different enough during each training camp to continue to provide a challenge and get better. Oleinik said that this training camp wasn’t easy for him, and though it was difficult, he’s ready to go.

And there is one thing that is different for each camp that allows Oleinik to challenge himself.