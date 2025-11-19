Aleksandre Topuria | Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good

“I cannot compare my victory with when he won the belt,” he said upon being asked which brings him more joy: his own victories or those of his brother. “When he won the belt, that emotion was a little bit different. I can say that his victories — I get nervous before he fights, and I don’t feel that myself, not even close, when I fight. When he wins, it’s like something explodes inside. I put a lot of work physically when I fight, so it’s a little bit different, but it feels like the sensation when he wins, it’s like I start to scream.

“When I won last time, I didn’t say (anything),” he added with a smirk. “I was just grateful, thanked God, thanked my team. But when he wins, I get emotional, crazy.”

UFC QATAR FULL FIGHTS: Tsarukyan vs Oliveira | Hooker vs Gamrot | Muhammad vs Brady | Machado Garry vs Prates

The idea that competing is less nerve-racking than watching your sibling step into the fray is a common refrain amongst family members that compete alongside one another, and one usually tethered to the amount of control, or lack thereof, that comes with each scenario. It’s not the only familiar feeling that Topuria has experienced since he joined the UFC roster and found himself as the athlete navigating fight week.

Though he’d accompanied Ilia to various destinations and helped him navigate myriad weeks leading up to his fights, February was the first time that Aleksandre was the one that was going through all the steps — checking in, signing posters, making the media rounds — and though the main character experience wasn’t as different as he anticipated, it did leave him with one key takeaway.